MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat for the second time in four days, 122-94 on Tuesday night.

Edwards, listed as questionable on the pregame injury report with a foot injury, connected on a team-high five 3-pointers and was 5 for 6 at the free-throw line.

Minnesota has now won three in a row, including a 125-115 win over Miami on Saturday.

Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Wolves, while Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 17 rebounds, and Julius Randle had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Miami leading scorer Norman Powell finished with 21 points. Tyler Herro scored 17 points in his return after missing the last 11 games with a toe injury. Herro came off the bench for just his fourth time in the past four seasons.

The only thing slowing down Edwards on Tuesday was foul trouble. He picked up his second foul with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter. He sat for the remainder of the quarter but was back out to start the second with the Wolves trailing 29-27.

Edwards also sat for the final 3:34 of the third quarter after he picked up his fourth foul.

Minnesota grew its seven-point halftime lead throughout the second half. Randle hit a deep 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring to put the Wolves up 87-73 with just over a minute to play in the third. Dante DiVincenzo followed with two 3-pointers of his own before the quarter ended for a 93-77 advantage heading into the fourth.

Both teams emptied their benches with over four minutes remaining with Minnesota leading by 28.

Heat: Play at Chicago on Thursday night.

Timberwolves: Host Cleveland on Thursday night.

