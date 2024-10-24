MIAMI (WSVN) - As Miami gets ready to reveal Dwyane Wade’s statue outside the Kaseya Center, his mother thanked the city for their love for her son.

Dwyane Wade and Bam Adebayo gathered at Chapman Partnership in Miami for Hoops For Kids on Thursday evening.

The event marks one of many events leading up to the big day on Sunday, when the Miami Heat reveal Dwyane’s statue.

Children couldn’t be happier to play basketball with a Miami Heat legend and one of the team’s current stars for a good cause.

7’s Josh Moser spoke to Dwyane Wade’s mother — Jolinda Wade, also known as “Momma Wade” — ahead of her son’s big day.

“I was telling [Dwyane] today that the Hall of Fame, you know, you expect that. The statue, it hit me once I got off the plane. This is a bonus, this is a plus to the journey and path in which he took to get to the place he’s at,” she said.

Jolinda said it is special to see the love her son still receives in Miami, even after retiring back in 2019.

Being a mom to a Hall of Famer, Jolinda said she is proud to be a part of her son’s journey to NBA greatness.

“It’s going to be the unveiling for me, you know, the emotions are gonna come all over the place,” she said, “and just to see us there as a family, looking up at this moment. I’m talking about Little Dwyane, you know, somebody that, you know he going somewhere in life, but you never expect that this was going to be his journey. And I am glad and proud as a mom that I got a chance to take this journey with him.”

The statue unveiling takes place on Sunday. Doors open at 4 p.m. It’s a free event, but you do need tickets to attend.

