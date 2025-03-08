MIAMI (AP) — Mike Conley, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 15 points each and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 106-104 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle finished with 13 each. Edwards, who averages 27.5 points per game, attempted a season-low 10 shots and made four. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was Minnesota’s seventh double-figure scorer with 12 points.

Edwards split two free throws with eight seconds left to put Minnesota ahead 106-101. Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer with three seconds got Miami within two.

Conley’s errant inbounds pass allowed the Heat a chance for a tying shot or go-ahead 3-pointer, but Bam Adebayo’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

Adebayo had 29 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Herro added 22 points and Robinson finished with 15 for the Heat.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Minnesota avoided being swept by Miami for the first time 2016-17. Since then, Minnesota has swept four series and split three in the annual two-game set with the Heat.

Heat: Miami began a five-game homestand in a March schedule heavily tilted at Kaseya Center. Miami has 12 home dates, including another five-game stretch later in the month, and five on the road.

Key moment

Reid hit a 3-pointer with 4:42 remaining in the fourth that put Minnesota ahead for good at 98-95. He then extended the lead with a hook shot with 4:03 left.

Key stat

McDaniels made 6 of 12 shots, giving him five straight games of shooting 50% or better.

Up next

The Timberwolves host San Antonio on Sunday. The Heat host Chicago on Saturday.

