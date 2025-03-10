MIAMI (WSVN) - A benefit dinner hosted by NBA champion Kevin Love and his wife, Kate Love, raised more than $500,000 to support mental health initiatives in South Florida.

The event, held Sunday at Maple & Ash Miami ahead of its official opening, brought together 80 guests, including Miami Heat and Dolphins figures, to fund the expansion of the Kevin Love Fund’s mental health programs and educational resources.

The foundation focuses on providing mental health support for young people, with funding helping to expand awareness campaigns, school-based initiatives, and access to resources for those in need.

Guests, including Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, CEO Nick Arison, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, attended the dinner, which featured a curated menu by two-star Michelin chef Danny Grant.

The dinner was hosted at Maple & Ash Miami, which is set to officially open at Miami Worldcenter on Thursday.

