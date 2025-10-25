MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and the Miami Heat won their first game since guard Terry Rozier was arrested on gambling-related charges, building a first-half lead and coasting to a 146-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The NBA placed Rozier and Portland coach Chauncey Billups on immediate leave from their teams after the news of their arrests broke Thursday. Rozier is accused of conspiring to help associates win bets based on his performance.

Nikola Jovic added 20 points for Miami, Kel’el Ware had 19, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Heat’s first victory of the season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 19 points, rookie Cedric Coward finished with 16, and Santi Aldama had 13. Ja Morant, who had 35 points in an opening win over New Orleans, managed only 12 points, going 4 of 16 from the field.

The game was never close after Miami built a double-digit lead early with 17 straight points in the first quarter, Adebayo had 18 points in the period.

Near the midway point of the second period, the lead swelled to 56-30 fueled by Miami shooting 65%, including 8 of 11 from outside the arc. The Heat led 86-47 at the half.

Up next

Heat: Host New York on Sunday night in Miami’s home opener.

Grizzlies: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.