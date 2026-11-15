MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, some of the spectacular variety, and the Miami Heat beat the Detroit Pistons 137-117 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points in his return from a sprained ankle and Bam Adebayo added 20 for the Heat. Davion Mitchell had 15 points and nine rebounds for Miami.

Cade Cunningham had 33 points and eight assists for Detroit, which got 20 points and seven assists from Kevin Huerter.

Miami had nine players record at least one block and finished with 14 as a team — one shy of the franchise record.

The NBA record for players on the same team having at least one block in a game is 10, done twice — both by Golden State, first in 1991 and then again in 2016. The Heat team record for players with at least one block was eight, done on five occasions.

Antetokounmpo finished a weekend where he scored 71 points in a two-day span, after finishing with 37 in Miami’s win over Cleveland on Friday night. He also had a through-the-legs assist to Thompson for a 3-pointer in the opening quarter.

It was one of six 3s on the night for Thompson, who is now 26 away from tying former Heat guard Ray Allen (2,973) for the third-most 3-pointers in NBA history.

Miami won for the seventh time in its last nine games and became the fourth team in the last 25 seasons to start 0-4 but rally to a winning record at the 13-game mark. Sacramento (7-6) did it in 2022-23, Oklahoma City (8-5) did it in 2018-19 and Dallas (9-4) did it in 2006-07.

It also matched the best nine-game stretch for the Heat since an 8-1 burst in November 2023.

Up next

Pistons: Visit San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Heat: Host Houston on Monday night.

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