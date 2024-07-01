TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning was in Tampa this weekend spreading awareness about two major illnesses that impacted his life.

Mourning, an NBA All-Star, fierce 15-season competitor and Olympic gold medalist, is a household name when it comes to the basketball court.

The 54-year-old is also a kidney disease and prostate cancer advocate. On Saturday, he took the 84th annual Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave by storm.

“Take charge of your health, be proactive with your health,” he said. “I’m hoping that I can save lives in this visit.”

Mourning’s budding NBA career was put on pause when he received alarming news during a routine checkup.

“I was diagnosed with AMKD, FSGS, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, in 2000, Kidney disease,” he said.

The grim diagnosis rattled Mourning’s world.

“It was deflating, it truly was,” he said. “I had minimal symptoms that I was willing to ignore, which a lot of people do.”

In March, Mourning got his prostate removed after a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis.

During this weekend’s event, Mourning, a member of Omega Psi Phi, spoke on a panel with experts.

“These are all my brothers. being able to get the word out to as many of the brothers that I can helps filter this information across the country and across world,” he said.

The goal is to raise awareness before it’s too late.

“It’s devastating to know that 30 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney disease, but it’s also devastating to know that 35% of them are African American,” said Mourning.

Mourning has launched a website with a pharmaceutical company called Power Forward. It raises awareness for people with kidney disease and encourages others to see a doctor for regular checkups.

