SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Insurance adjusters were spotted outside the charred remains of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra’s multimillion-dollar home near Coral Gables, a day after it was destroyed in a massive fire.

7News cameras captured the adjusters as they headed inside the property, located near Southwest 49th Avenue and 80th Street in the Ponce-Davis neighborhood, Friday morning, A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was seen parked outside.

The visit comes after the five-bedroom, six-bath residence burst into flames early Thursday morning.

“A single family home. We’ve got fire in the back,” a first responder is heard saying in radio transmissions.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Victoria Byrd addressed reporters after daybreak.

“We found fire that was as tall as the trees,” she said.

7News cameras captured Spoelstra as he watched helplessly as his home was consumed by the flames. The coach was flying back to South Florida with the team after they played against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday night.

Dozens of MDFR firefighters battled the blaze for hours. Byrd said the lush landscape surrounding the home made their fight even harder.

“Due to the privacy wall and a lot of the tree cover, it was very difficult to access, with only one point of entry,” she said.

Crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to neatby homes on Southwest 80th Street.

“We used multiple aerial apparatuses, fire engines and rescues to help combat this incident,” said Byrd.

7Skyforce captured the aftermath of the fire, after flames gutted most of the structure.

Spoelstra bought the one-acre property in 2023 for $6.6 million, Neighbors told 7News he had since renovated the house, which spans more than 5,700 square feet and features.a pool, outdoor kitchen and tennis courts.

Two weeks ago, Spolestra invited his team to his home fo a barbecue. The Heat posted a video showing players using the grill and playing soccer.

Now the home, reduced to soot and ash, has been declared a total loss.

The Heat are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets at the Kaseya Center, Friday night. Spoelstra will be coaching.

