MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 23 points, nine rebounds and six steals, and the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-98 on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series.

Tyler Herro added 22 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 20 for the Heat, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Adebayo and Herro each had 15 points at halftime, while Jaquez and Andrew Wiggins both had 13 as Miami built a 69-54 lead. The Heat shot 53% in the first two quarters before pulling away in the fourth quarter and leading by 27.

Noah Clowney scored 17 points for the Nets, who lost their ninth straight. Ziaire Williams had 16 points and Nolan Traore added 14.

Nets leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. had a miserable night, going 3 for 17 and missing all nine 3-point attempts. He finished with nine points.

Brooklyn hasn’t won since consecutive victories nearly a month ago.

Wiggins was scoreless in the second half, playing just 11 minutes and taking two shots.

The teams play again Thursday night in Miami.

