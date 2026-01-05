MIAMI (WSVN) - A young boy from South Florida went viral after performing the national anthem in front of Miami Heat fans.

Seven-year-old Jelijah Diaz captured the hearts of fans at Sunday night’s Heat game against the Pelicans.

Diaz also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the piano back in November, and he showcased his talent with Cuban-born singer Camila Cabello in December.

Even though he’s loved music since he was just 2 years old, Diaz said he really wants to be an astronaut when he grows up.

