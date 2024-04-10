SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man whose life was forever changed after he was hit by a Miami Heat player while helping a disabled driver opened up about his long road to recovery, as he prepares to take legal action against the player.

Alekxei Pino had his leg amputated back in February.

The 22-year-old, an employee for the Transportation Security Administration, showed 7News his other leg on Tuesday.

“They sliced through my nerves, all the way across,” he said. “This [leg] is shattered, and this one is mangled.”

Pino suffered these injuries on Feb. 6, when he was hit by a car and pinned against another in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The victim was accidentally struck by Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith.

Body camera video shows an officer asking Highsmith a few questions.

“So you were driving this way?” asked the officer.

“Yes,” said Highsmith.

“You were by yourself?” asked the officer.

“Yes,” said Highsmith.

Highsmith was driving home from the Kaseya Center following a Heat game against the Orlando Magic.

“Car was stopped here, and the lights weren’t on,” Highsmith told an officer.

Listed as the “at fault party” and cited for careless driving, Highsmith collided with Pino, who was in the street helping a driver with a broken-down car in the area of Southwest 136th Street and 138th Avenue.

“I heard my brother. He screamed for help. He thought I was gone,” said Pino.

The young man was told he could have easily lost his life.

“I was thanking God for every minute I was there,” said Pino as he fought back tears. “I remember saying sorry to the [emergency medical technicians], to ruin their Tuesday night.”

Attorney Manuel Dobrinsky is representing Pino, who is suing Highsmith.

“He’s worried more about how this has impacted his family. He’s worried more about putting out the people who were helping him,” said Dobrinsky.

Pino, a college student majoring in criminal justice, planned to go into law enforcement.

“What he envisioned for himself is now going to be something different,” said Dobrinsky.

But he’s battling back, and despite multiple surgeries, as well as a number of challenges, physical and otherwise, he is making progress.

“It’s hard feeling whole when you’re missing a part of you,” said Pino.

A former high school baseball and football player, Pino rehabilitates at home when not at prescribed appointments.

“I use this once a day, if not twice,” he said referring to his home gym equipment.

Pino said he is also battling mental trauma from the crash, and he hopes his story becomes a cautionary tale for drivers.

“To stay aware and be safe, always,” he said. “You might miss whatever you need to pay attention to, and that might be the kid crossing the road, the dog crossing the street, or a person like me, trying to help somebody.”

Pino’s road to recovery is uphill, but it’s one he plans to handle.

“I tell myself now, ‘You were able to do it before with two legs. You can do it with one,'” he said.

Pino also suffered serious injuries to his shoulder and hand.

As of late Tuesday night, representatives for Highsmith have not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

Pino’s family has created GoFundMe page. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.