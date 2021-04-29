Miami Heat, Walmart partner for vaccination event at AAA

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat has teamed up with Walmart to hold a vaccination event at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Any Florida residents 16 years old and older could walk in on Thursday to receive a Pfizer shot.

Organizers said the partnership is a means to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“Our pharmacists, our technicians are ready to have conversations, are ready to give you information and are ready to give you the vaccine,” Walmart Senior Director of Public Affairs Adriana Pereira-Reyes said. “The more people that we vaccinate, the more lives we can save.”

Those who got the vaccine on Thursday will receive their second dose at the arena on May 20.

