Miami Heat unveil redesigned ‘Vice Wave’ courts in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat have unveiled a “Vice Wave” redesign of the basketball courts at a Hialeah park.

The team broke in the new courts at Sparks Park, at 1301 W. 60th St., with a Junior Heat Clinic, Saturday.

Players who attended the clinic ran drills and learned new skills on the flashy, multi-colored court.

Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh attended the unveiling of the themed courts.

“This definitely represents Miami,” Bosh said. “Anytime you see colors like this, like that, I mean, you automatically think Miami.”

Heat entertainers Uptown Dale, DJ M Dot and the Heat dancers also joined in on the festivities.

Children played basketball with Bosh, who was given a personalized “Vice Wave” jersey by Burnie, the team’s mascot.

Miami Heat Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael McCullough said, “We’re here to dedicate this new Vice-themed court. We’ve got two great courts side-by-side. We’ve got the junior Heat clinic going on. It’s a great opportunity for the Heat to give back to our community here in Hialeah.”

The team debuted the new blue uniforms on Friday during their blowout win against the Golden State Warriors while playing on their Vice court.

Team officials said the new court in Hialeah — like the uniforms — represents the beauty of Miami with an ’80s and ’90s vibe. The “Vice Wave” courts are also meant as a thank you to fans by creating a cool court for players old and new.

“Hialeah, come on out. Sparks Park is where to be be,” McCullough said. “Right here, we got Vice courts. This is the place to be. Get your basketball on. Get your Heat on. All in one place.”

The Heat will head to Brooklyn to face the Nets at the Barclay’s Center on Sunday afternoon.

