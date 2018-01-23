Miami Heat unveil new ‘Vice’ uniforms

MIAMI (WSVN) - “Miami Vice” helped put the Magic City on the map. Now the Miami Heat are adopting that retro aesthetic for their new “Vice” city edition uniforms.

The team unveiled the new look Tuesday on Twitter, showing a color scheme of neon blue and pink hues along with black accents to be used on white jerseys.

Meanwhile, the “Miami” font on the front might evoke a bit of nostalgia. It’s the same script that adorned the former Miami Arena, where the heat played in the 1980s and 90s, as the Miami Herald points out.

Merchandise featuring the new design will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, according to the paper.

The team has been teasing fans about the new look since December, with a series of tweets featuring different portions of the design. A calendar of upcoming games tweeted by the team last month shows that players will wear the new uniforms on Thursday’s home game against Sacramento.

Very

Important

City

Edition announcement: not yet. But soon. pic.twitter.com/n82HMBRaLM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 22, 2017

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.