The Miami Heat announced Friday the retirement of Udonis Haslem’s No. 40 jersey in a ceremony scheduled for next month during halftime of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Haslem, a pivotal figure in the team’s history, will join an elite group of Heat players on Jan 19, including Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade, as the sixth player to have his jersey retired.

The organization said the decision to retire Haslem’s jersey reflects his remarkable 20-year career with the Heat, culminating in three NBA Championships, seven Eastern Conference Championships, and 12 Divisional Titles.

“It’s about a great legacy, a thank you moment that has been earned over 20 years of being an incredible championship player and most importantly, the best leader,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “He’s going to have his day and I can’t wait to see his jersey hang in the rafters.”

Haslem, who retired last season, made history as one of only three players in NBA history to play two decades with one franchise, joining the ranks of Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.

As a 16-time captain, Haslem is the franchise’s all-time leader in offensive, defensive, and total rebounds. His 5,791 boards rank fourth among undrafted players in the modern draft era (1966).

In addition to his rebounding prowess, Haslem holds impressive rankings among the Heat’s all-time leaders, including second in games played, starts, and minutes. He is fifth in field goals made, seventh in points, ninth in field goal percentage, and 10th in blocks.

Among postseason leaders, Haslem ranks first in offensive rebounds, second in total rebounds, and games played, showcasing his impact on and off the court.

Haslem’s new role is as a resource to the coaching staff, a mentor to both Heat and Skyforce players and a representative of the organization in the community and business endeavors.

