Miami Heat teams up with Feeding South Florida to host food distribution in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat has partnered with Feeding South Florida to host a drive-thru food distribution in West Miami-Dade.

The event was held at the Tamiami Fairgrounds, located at 11201 SW 24th St., on Friday morning.

“We’re giving away fresh vegetables, protein, dairy, hopefully, things that families can use to make a great holiday meal over the weekend,” said Feeding South Florida Executive President Sari Vatsae. “It’ll serve about four people per household.”

The Miami Heat and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation recently made a donation of $800,000 to Feeding South Florida, bringing their total donation in response to the pandemic to $1 million.

