MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s game day Miami Heat fans!

The season opener will take place Thursday night when the Heat goes head to head against the defending NBA champs, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last season the Bucks wiped the Heat off the map defeating them 4-0, but the team said it’s comeback season.

“I mean, it’s definitely a chip on our shoulders,” said Bam Adebayo. “I mean, it doesn’t matter if it was the Bucks or not, we got swept, bottom line so we definitely have an edge because of that.”

Another weapon in the arsenal, the team welcomed Toronto Raptors’ all-star point guard Kyle Lowry.

“I kind of thought I knew what I was getting into and that’s why we signed here,” he said. “It’s been fun. It’s been a smooth, easy transition.”

The entire Heat organization is excited to welcome fans back into the FTX Arena at full capacity for the games.

“It’s been a crazy two years,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “I think everybody is just kind of looking forward to getting after a season where it feels like it used to.”

Masks will be mandatory for anyone 2 and older attending a game at the FTX Arena. No bags will be allowed into the stadium and cashless payments will be available.

Enhanced cleaning protocols will also be implemented.

Fans in the “Red Zone” will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.