SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Miami Heat are stepping up to help those affected by the partial building collapse at the Champlain Towers in Surfside.

According to Chris Perkins with The Sun Sentinel, members of the team, including Tyler Herro and Chris Quinn, brought supplies to those in need on Thursday.

Supplies are being collected to help first responders and those who are at the family reunification center at 9301 Collins Avenue.

Video captured by Perkins showed Miami Heat officials loading the supplies into the trunks of vehicles.

Those who live at the Champlain Towers South Condo are being asked to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of Miami-Dade County’s efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

