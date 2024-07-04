MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat have signed veteran guard Alec Burks, the team announced.

Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Burks, who recently played for the New York Knicks in the postseason, appeared in five playoff games this past season, averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 24.0 minutes per game, the Heat said in a news release.

He shot 51 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range, and 84.4 percent from the foul line during his postseason stint.

Throughout the regular season, Burks split his time between the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, appearing in a total of 66 games and averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.

As a 13-year NBA veteran, Burks has played in 742 career games, starting in 144 of them, and has averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

He boasts shooting percentages of 41.5 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three-point range, and 80.6 percent from the foul line over his career.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.