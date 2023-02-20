MIAMI (WSVN) - Victor Oladipo is on the court when he’s healthy. He’s just as good at something else.

Away from basketball, the world has heard from Victor.

“When I just to listen to music or make a song, I could go do that, I have the ability to do that,” Oladipo said.

Oladipo has enjoyed the game he loves and his passion for music since he was nearly 10 years old, singing at his family’s church.

Three years ago, he dazzled national TV audiences on “The Masked Singer.”

“I had just torn my quad, the very first time, not the second repair, but I was going through a tough time, and to go on the show and do as well as I did, and do something I’ve always dreamed about doing,” Oladipo said. “To perform during that time, I had a bad leg. I was trying to make sure that I didn’t fall on that stage or anything like that either.”

It came at the right time for Oladipo.

He admits he needed to be mentally strong, recording music and battling back from two surgeries on his right knee in the past four years.

“It’s not necessarily going to work in your favor everytime, but you have to the mental reserve to understand it can be the way you want it to be,” he said.

Heat head coach Erik Spolstra knows he has a player with a lot of heart and a lot of talent on a different stage.

“Vic’s a pro, this a totally different level,” Spolstra said. “We had a holiday party, once he did it, it was a mic drop moment. And he ended up doing two or three songs because we said, ‘Just keep going.'”

One of Oladipo’s all time favorite singers is Dean Martin.

“I remember that other Dean Martin song too,” he said.

Oladipo also likes Johnny Cash’s one time hit song “Ring of Fire.”

