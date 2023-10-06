PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students were fired up thanks to the Miami Heat.

The students at Central Park Elementary in plantation started their Friday with a pep rally that included dancing with Heat mascot Burnie and the Hoop Troop.

The celebration was part of the How Low Can You Go challenge that is sponsored by the Miami Heat, which encourages schools to reduce the amount of energy and water they consume throughout the school year.

“We were able to lower our energy consumption last year from the 2022-2023 school year, and our kids did a great job,” said Lori Turner, principal at Central Park Elementary. “Our teachers worked really hard to promote the idea of conservation. We turned off computers, we turned off laptops. We also did our best to help keep our environment clean as well.”

The pep rally also celebrated Green Sports Day, which helps connect environmental stewardship with athletic events.

