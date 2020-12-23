Miami Heat partners with Pepsi, others to provide gifts and food to 12 M-DCPS families

MIAMI (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for giving and the Miami Heat, along with several other companies, are doing just that.

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat, Pepsi, TD Bank, FedEx and Comcast will help 12 Miami-Dade County Public Schools students and their families.

They will participate in a drive-thru distribution outside of the AmericanAirlines Arena where the families will receive several gifts and food items just in time for Christmas.

Gifts include a holiday gift bag from FedEx, an 8-month internet service subscription and a Chromebook laptop from Comcast, JBL headphones, toys and even Miami Heat gear and basketballs.

Miami Heat mascot Burnie was also in attendance at the drive-thru distribution.

The Miami Heat will be playing against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m.

