Miami Heat partners with M-DCPS to feed children throughout summer

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat have partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and several other organizations to help feed children throughout the summer.

For the 72nd straight day, the Heat, in partnership with the school district, continued the program that began in March to feed those most in need.

“I would more classify it as a calling,” Heat Executive Vice President Michael McCullough said. “We have been working with Superintendent Carvalho for a number of years. We’ve been deeply involved in Miami-Dade County schools for a number of years with our Heat Academy programs. Since we learned about the program and we heard about the need, we stepped in.”

Initially, the team donated $100,000 to the Family Meals on the go program. The World Central Kitchen matched that donation, and other businesses have also donated.

On average, 500 to 700 meals are delivered daily.

“We have so far raised $1.1 million and kept employed many dishwashers, many cooks, many restaurants open because of this investment, but the most important thing is we fed children who otherwise would go hungry,” M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “We’re going to continue to do this for as long as it is necessary.”

For those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, receiving aid can be emotional.

“It’s very important,” Elton Pollydore said while fighting back tears. “There’s a lot of people who have nothing to eat.”

On Friday, the school district will provide 3,500 dinners at six different locations for those in need in the South Florida community.

