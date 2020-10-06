Miami Heat, other local businesses give back to community in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat teamed up with other local organizations and businesses to give back to the community.

On Monday, the Heat, State Farm and Florida Blue helped Feeding South Florida distribute food, hand sanitizer and wet wipes in Northwest Miami-Dade.

While the players are in Orlando focusing on beating the Lakers, Burnie the Mascot and other key players of the organization helped out.

They were able to help 600 families at the distribution.

“Right now, during the NBA finals, our team is trying to reach the ultimate goal. Off the court, we’re trying to do the same thing,” said Miami Heat Executive Vice President Michael McCullough. “We have a responsibility and an obligation to our community and while we’re in the finals, we have this great platform to shine on people who need the help, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

