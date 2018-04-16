Miami Heat look to even playoff series

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — The Miami Heat look to rebound in their playoff series Monday night.

The Heat fell to the Philadelphia 76ers last Saturday 130-103 in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Miami led at halftime but was outscored 74-43 in the second half.

“They say the first game is a feeling out period,” said Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. “Well, we felt them, they did not feel us. That has to change first and foremost.”

After tonight’s game, the two teams will head to South Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

