DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Udonis Haslem, a revered figure in the Miami Heat organization, has ventured into a new arena, but it’s not basketball that he’s currently invested in. The Heat “lifer” and iconic player is donning a different hat as the proud owner of the Renegades, one of six teams competing in the World Jai-Alai League, a sport that holds a special place in Haslem’s heart.

While his long-term aspiration is to join the Miami Heat’s front office, Haslem has embraced a new challenge, bringing his winning mentality to the fast-paced world of jai-alai. Known for its lightning-fast ball speeds, this sport has ignited Haslem’s competitive spirit once again.

“There’s championship expectations here, fellas,” Haslem emphasized. “You know what I’m saying? I’m not in this just to be a figurehead. We want to win and we want to grow this league. We got a lot of guys that are from different countries. So you know, one of the guys told me he used to play with me on the video game. So, just reminds me how old I am, but they also respect me and they respect my words. For this entire league, I just want it to be a successful season.”

Haslem’s journey into jai-alai was motivated by his childhood memories, reminiscing about his parents taking him to watch games.

“It goes way back to when I was a kid,” he recalled. “I always have deja vu of my parents always coming to jai-alai, at that time it was Dania Jai-alai. I used to have to stay in the car, [and my parents would say], ‘I’ll be right back.’ I just remember it was a huge part of my childhood.”

Now, as a team owner, he’s taken on the role of building a competitive squad.

“So I did have to learn — the cesta, the pelota, the fronton — all the terms and everything. So I did kind of have to start from scratch but it’s an exciting sport,” said Haslem.

The Heat legend personally hand-picked his players through a draft process, seeking a roster that could deliver success.

“I leaned on the guys I played last year and the guys that were grandfathers to my team from last season,” he said. “I talked to those guys about the guys that they wanted, the guys they felt comfortable playing with their backgrounds, with the strengths and weaknesses and see how guys match together.”

Haslem’s commitment to winning is resonating with his players.

“He just said,’ You gotta win,’ like basically the same type of mentality he had for the Heat and that Heat coaching i trickling down to us,” said Renegades player, Ben Gadson.

Although jai-alai might be unfamiliar to many outside of South Florida, Haslem is determined to introduce the sport to a broader audience.

“When anybody asks me what jai-alai is, I say, ‘Go watch Miami Vice,'” said Haslem. “That’s what I tell people because most people outside of the City of Miami don’t understand or outside of South Florida don’t know what jai-alai is.”

His passion for the game was evident as the Renegades kicked off the season with a victory over the defending champions, the Chargers, in a thrilling opener at the Magic City Fronton.

With 13 more weeks to go until the playoffs, Haslem’s Renegades are expected to make their mark in the World Jai-Alai League, and their owner’s unbeatable spirit and winning attitude are leading the way.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.