Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning is urging men to to get screened for prostate cancer after revealing he underwent surgery to remove the disease earlier this year.

The 54-year-old Mourning, a Heat executive and NBA champion, said a routine exam in late 2022 led to a prostate cancer diagnosis. Doctors noticed a rise in his Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels, a potential indicator of prostate cancer, prompting an MRI and subsequent biopsy.

Mourning’s surgery in March successfully removed the cancer. He is now cancer-free and using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

“[I want] to help get the message out about prostate cancer awareness and help men be proactive with their health,” said Mourning in a press conference on Tuesday.

Before his news conference, Mourning took to social media and posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed alongside his doctor.

Mourning dealt with another serious health issue 24 years ago when his NBA playing career was put on hold after being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2000. He underwent a successful kidney transplant in 2003.

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer among men, according to the American Cancer Society. Roughly 1-in-8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, thought the average age of diagnosis is 67.

