Miami Heat legend and Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning underwent major surgery in mid-March, improving his health prognosis.

The surgery was performed to remove Mourning’s prostate after he was diagnosed with stage three prostate cancer, ESPN reported.

Additional testing revealed that the cancer had not spread beyond his prostate, leaving Mourning cancer-free. Mourning credited these screenings with the early discovery and successful treatment of his cancer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN wrote about Mourning’s surgery and subsequent recovery on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In an interview with ESPN, the seven-time All-Star, NBA champion, and Olympic gold medalist emphasized the importance of routine prostate cancer screenings.

“There are 3.3 million men living in the U.S. with prostate cancer, and many don’t even know it. I was one of those guys,” Mourning said in his ESPN interview.

Prostate cancer is a significant health concern, killing 1 in 44 men in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

