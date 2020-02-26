Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning helps break ground on new Overtown Youth Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Heat legend helped break ground on a brand new youth center in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Members of the Overtown Youth Center and Alonzo Mourning, its founder, were all smiles as they dug their shovels into the location of their new facility, Wednesday.

Once construction is complete, the center will expand their services to help more than 5,000 youths and families in Overtown and neighboring communities.

“We are committed to ensuring that the necessary resources are secured to allow this new facility to provide highly impactful services that will transform the lives of thousands,” Mourning said.

The Overtown Youth Center has been serving South Florida for 17 years.

