Miami Heat launches new ‘ViceWave’ jerseys

The Miami Heat has released a preview of their new jerseys.

The “ViceWave” City Edition uniforms are a continuation of the team’s Vice campaign.

“ViceWave shifts the action from Miami at night neons to the sun-soaked brightness of South Beach afternoon, with the color “Blue Gale” taking center stage,” the team said.

The new uniforms features a bright blue with neon pink accents. Added to the campaign is also Neon Yellow.

Merchandise featuring the new design will be available for purchase starting Tuesday on the Heat’s online store.

