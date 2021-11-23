MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat gave a big assist to the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The team joined Florida Blue, Publix, Feeding South Florida and other organizations to host a drive-thru food distribution event at the Mana Convention Center, Monday.

Hundreds of families were pre-selected to receive an entire Thanksgiving meal, including frozen turkeys and all the fixings.

Volunteers helped load up the cars.

“I know very close families to me that don’t even have the means to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving and I have gone through a rough patch too where I lost my job,” said recipient Mariana Neyra. “I’m super, super grateful for the community to do that to us, to be giving us this as a donation.”

Families also received canned goods, beverages and free meal vouchers from Pollo Tropical and Papa John’s Pizza.

