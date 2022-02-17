PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat lent a helping hand in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The Miami Heat hosted a surprise event on Wednesday night to benefit children in Broward County’s foster care system.

The sports team made a $10,000 contribution to the Luke Hoyer Athletic Fund and had giveaways at the event.

“By being here today, surprising these kids, providing them with food, ice cream and some Heat swag, in addition to a $10,000 donation, we’ll be able to help make those dreams come true for them,” said Miami Heat Senior Director of Social Responsibility Ralph Leon.

The parents of Hoyer, a victim of the Parkland shooting, started the fund to assist Broward kids in foster care.

“We always feel that sports keep kids engaged and Luke loved sports so we’re hoping this is passing his spirit around for everyone,” said Gena Hoyer, mother of Luke Hoyer.

The donation was made in support of the group Voices for Children of Broward County, which helps children buy clothes and equipment for sports. It also covers registration and travel fees.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.