Miami Heat host back-to-school shopping spree at Target

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several lucky students were treated to a back-to-school shopping spree at a Target in Miami, thanks in part to the Miami Heat.

The basketball team joined forces with Papa John’s and Pepsi to bring the young participants some new school gear, Tuesday.

Thirty children from Chapman Partnership received a $200 gift card to spend at the large retailer.

“I’m getting tape, glue and markers,” said student Mercedes Johnson.

Former Heat star Glen Rice was there to help the students pick out new supplies.

“There’s no amount of money that you can put on a kid’s enjoyment,” he said. “Being able to go out there and get what they need in supplies for school to better their education and see those pearly whites. That’s what it’s all about.”

The children were personally escorted by Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, as well the team’s dancers and Papa John’s staff. They also received free haircuts.

