Miami Heat host annual Black History Month Challenge at AAA

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat hosted its 10th annual Black History Month Challenge at the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami.

Students from Miami Norland Senior High School and South Broward High School took part in the challenge, Tuesday.

The students from the two schools went head-to-head during a test on American history.

Miami Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning rooted for the MNSHS students, while former Heat Forward Shane Battier supported the SBHS team.

In the end, South Broward High won the challenge.

Bernie, the Heat’s mascot, presented the winning students with a $4,000 check.

Afterwards, both teams were treated to a pizza party.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.