Miami Heat honors student who saved man after car crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat honored a teenage fan who rushed to the rescue of a man injured in a car accident.

“It was just an exhilarating feeling as soon as he started telling my story and what happened on that night,” said student Cristian Roldan.

The night Roldan refers to took place in February, when he witnessed a car crash that left a man with his leg amputated. The victim was bleeding out when Roldan jumped into action and started helping.

“I saw him on the floor, a fellow brother, a man who needed someone and my instincts was to not hesitate and to run up to him, take off my belt and stop the bleeding,” Roldan said.

Roldan’s quick thinking likely saved the man’s life.

“As a testament to his family and the type of kid that he is, and understanding the importance of giving back and changing other people’s lives for the better,” said former Heat player Alonzo Mourning.

The Miami Heat heard about the act and surprised Roldan in school, gifting him a personalized jersey, a ball autographed by Dwyane Wade, game tickets and a watch from Tissot.

Mourning joined in to honor Roldan as well. “His actions set an example for his peers here at Booker T. Washington High School,” Mourning said.

“It’s a great feeling. It definitely fuels my ambition to do great things later on,” said Roldan.

