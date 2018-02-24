MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat held an emotional ceremony before Saturday night’s game to honor the lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and team players were joined by fans to hold the Stoneman Douglas Eagles flag at mid-court prior to tip-off at the American Airlines Arena.

They continued to hold the flag as a video tribute played on the Jumbotron to honor and remember the 17 victims of the mass shooting.

Alex Wind, a member of the Stoneman Douglas drama club, sang the national anthem.

Dwyane Wade spoke on behalf of the Heat.

Heat players will continue to wear a Marjorie Stoneman Douglas patch on their game jerseys for the rest of the season in support of the shooting victims and the Parkland community.

The Heat are playing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

