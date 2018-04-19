Miami Heat head into Game 3 after tying playoff series

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat are bringing the playoff series home following a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Both teams are now tied one game apiece after Dwyane Wade’s performance led to a win of 113-103.

“When we don’t play with that edge, we’re a middle of the road kind of team. When we play with that edge, we can win anywhere, in a sense,” Wade said at a press conference.

Wade added, “As leaders, that’s what myself, that’s what Udonis, that’s what the coaching staff, that’s what everyone is trying to continue to let the message go across to everybody and say, ‘We got to play with that edge. We got to play with that look in our eyes that we have.’ And it still ain’t going to guarantee you a win, but we’ll be better for it.”

The Heat have previously faced the Sixers six times this season, split with three wins apiece.

The first game of the ongoing playoff series left the Heat with a loss of 130-103.

“There’s a force and an edge that the Miami Heat have to play with for us to be successful. It has something to do with that, but it’s more about being who we are,” said Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. “They’re going to try to be who they are. And who gets to who more often?”

Game 3 will be taking place Thursday night, followed by Game 4 on Saturday.

Thursday’s theme is white hot, as fans are encouraged to wear white when coming out to the game.

