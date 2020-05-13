Miami Heat gears up to resume practice with new restrictions amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat is gearing up to return to the court after the NBA shut down the league due to the coronavirus.

The team has not been on the court since their last game against Charlotte on March 11.

Now, players get one hour of individual work on the practice court.

No more than four players can be on the same court at the same time. They must shoot from separate baskets and must observe social distancing guidelines.

The team’s president, Pat Riley, said he is hopeful the NBA season can resume.

“Whenever they decide, you know, to start it up again, I think that’s a very important thing for all the franchises,” he said. “Complete the season, even if they lose later on. I think we’re right behind Adam Silver. I’m very confident that the commissioner will make the proper decision whenever he has to. He’s going to rely on the science. I think we have to rely on the science because this will be an unprecedented move.”

The new practice rules are voluntary, so players can show up when they want to.

The Heat were fourth in the east when the shut down occurred. The NBA is still trying to come up with plans to resume the season.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.