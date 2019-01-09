Miami Heat fan arrested after grabbing ball during game

MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of the audience at a Heat game was arrested after he ran onto the court and grabbed the game ball.

Nineteen-year-old Marsel Imer ran onto the court during Tuesday night’s game, with less than a second left, to grab the ball that had just been shot.

The Miami Heat were playing against the Denver Nuggets, and the incident occurred while a Nuggets player was shooting free throws.

Imer was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Imer, of Aktienstr, Germany, was originally being held on a $1,500 bond but was granted no persecution as long as he stayed away from the American Airlines Arena.

