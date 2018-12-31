Miami Heat donate Christmas gifts to children in hospital, Boys & Girls club

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat made a special stop this holiday season after they brought gifts to multiple children just days before Christmas.

Making a stop at two different hospitals, Heat players were able to bring a smile to the faces of several child patients.

“They’re going through a tough time, especially the holidays, to be in the hospital, to go through the things they’re going through, we just want to come and bring a quick moment of joy,” said star player Dwyane Wade.

“To give back to your community and the people that support you and support them when they are in need, that’s big time,” said player Kelly Olynk.

Forward Udonis Haslem got the opportunity to meet a young cancer survivor who shares a name similar to his own.

“You always have an opportunity to put a smile on these kids’ faces,” Haslem said. “You have the opportunity to bring some joy to these kids for the holidays.”

However, hospitals weren’t the only stop for the Miami Heat.

Heat guard Josh Richardson made an appearance at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami, where he passed out gifts from the children’s wish lists.

“Just being able to see a smile on these kids’ faces is kind of like a ‘Merry Christmas’ to myself at least, so I’m enjoying it,” Richardson said.

