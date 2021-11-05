MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat debuted some fresh threads at their game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.

The team hit the court Thursday night wearing their new mashup jerseys.

A Heat fan said the new design is a breath of fresh air.

“The innovation, the connection to the fans,” she said.

The City Edition uniform takes the team’s most iconic looks through their 34-year history and samples them right on the front and the back.

The jerseys include lettering from the team’s Miami Floridians, Vice Nights and Championship Ring Ceremony uniform sets.

The uniforms are customizable for each player, and will soon be for fans. They will be able to choose from more than 5,000 number style combinations for a unique look.

One famous Heat fan is Rick Ross. The musician was spotted courtside as the Heat took on the Celtics

“I’m gonna have my jersey on tomorrow morning,” Ross told a reporter.

As for fans who got their first glimpse of the new design, they heaped praised on the mega mashup from throughout the years.

“I really liked them,” said Angel Torres.

“It showed they really put a lot of thought into the design and everything. I really appreciated that,” said Natalie Rodriguez.

Heat fan Alex Hatem admitted it was not love at first sight.

“I didn’t like them at first, but [the design] has started to grow on me,” he said.

Even Celtics fan are digging the mashup.

“They’re top notch. They’re the jerseys that we need to see for the rest of the year,” said Ben Weber.

“They’re the best jerseys I’ve seen so far, from day one,” said Bryan Hunt. “Once they start selling them, I’m grabbing them: one, two, three, maybe four.”

Prior to wearing them for the first time, Heat players also weighed in on the jerseys.

“I think they’re dope. I like that jersey,” said Heat player Bam Adebayo. “We can customize it in our own way, and it’s individualized to a point where it means something to a lot of us.”

“I like the black base. I think the simplicity in that, as well as having the individual flare is also a cool touch,” said Heat player Duncan Robinson.

Unfortunately, it was not the Heat’s night. They lost against the Celtics 95-78.

The new jerseys are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 15, just in time for the Midnight Madness event.

Team players will wear them for the next 22 games.

