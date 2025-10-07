PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat Xtreme Team and mascot, Burnie, visited an elementary school’s pep rally to teach youngsters a very important lesson about preserving the Earth and celebrate their contributions in reducing their carbon footprint thus far.

The rally was held at Central Park Elementary in Plantation, Monday.

The school won the county’s annual “How Low Can You Go” competition—a challenge that encourages students to reduce water and electricity consumption throughout the school year.

They reduced electrical consumption by 35% from the previous year, saving 187,904 Kilowatt-hours and roughly $18,790.

The rally also celebrated Green Sports Day; a day dedicated to combining athletics with environmental action to keep students energized about protecting the environment.

