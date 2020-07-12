Miami Heat celebrate fan’s 100th birthday with caravan in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who normally cheers for the Miami Heat had the team cheering for her to celebrate a major milestone.

Everyone involved in the team, from its first-ever head coach to team mascot Burnie, made sure that a special caravan held Saturday to mark Lillian Pierorazio’s 100th birthday was a slam dunk celebration.

She’s been watching all the games during the pandemic, all the replays, the throwback games, the winning streak games, the games that we’re seeing now,” said Heat broadcaster and former head coach Ron Rothstein, who happens to be her son-in-law.

Pierorazio watched the festive procession from the Coral Gables living facility she calls home.

The parade was not only special to Pierorazio, but also to Rothstein.

“This is not only our family but the Heat family, and it’s just who we are,” he said, “It’s who the Heat is. It’s who we are. We’re extremely fortunate to be part of it, and they never let you down.”

Rothstein said his mother-in-law she moved to South Florida just two years and was quick to make a full transition.

“She’s lived in Yonkers her entire life, city of Yonkers in New York,” he said. “She came down here and made this incredible adjustment to this incredible place, and she became a real Heat fan. She loves it, and she wouldn’t miss a game for anything,” he said.

Friends and family members stood across the street with balloons. Her grandchildren held up signs that read, “We love you, Grandma Lil” and “Happy 100th.”

Even Coral Gables Police took part in the birthday caravan.

“She is an incredible woman. She’s bright, she’s active, she exercises every day,” said Olivia Rothstein, Pieropazio’s daughter. “She is on the computer. She’s got an iPhone, she’s got an iPad, she’s got a Kindle. She’s an amazing lady.”

Rothstein organized the caravan, which included about a dozen cars.

