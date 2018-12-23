MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens man who was hailed a hero for saving his elderly neighbor from a house fire was honored for his actions at this weekend’s Dolphins game.

Altavious Powell said he was a little nervous during the Sunday’s ceremony at Hard Rock Stadium,

“I was a little jittery, I was a little scared, ’cause there’s a lot of people watching me,” he said, “but it was a good feeling to be recognized.”

But on Dec. 10, Powell didn’t have time to be nervous. That was the night he single-handedly, with a broken arm, saved the life of his neighbor, Maria Cabral, when fire broke out in her home.

Cabral had lit a candle as she does every night, but this time a flame spread to a wall and destroyed her home of several decades.

The homeowner lost nearly everything, but the 93-year old survived, with some smoke inhalation, thanks to Powell.

“She looked up at me and said thank you,” Powell told 7News at the time.

When asked how it felt to save Cabral’s life, he replied, “In a sense, I am [a hero], but … I know her. She watched me grow up since I was a little boy.”

At Sunday’s dolphins game, just miles from his home, Powell joined 49 other people the team tapped for personifying the spirit of “Teamwork at Work. They were all given tickets and pregame field passes.

All the recipients walked out onto the field by Dolphins Cheerleaders and were given “teamwork” jerseys.

Powell said he’s humbled to be called a hero. His whole family was in the audience to witness the occasion.

“My little sister, she’s right there. My aunt’s right there, and my kids, they’re up there, too,” he said.

Powell said being recognized by the team he’s always loved is just icing on the cake.

“I experienced something different. I experienced the field, the turf and everything like that, so it’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “It feels good, it’s a blessed feeling. I love the Dolphins. I’ve been watching the Dolphins my whole life.”

“Teamwork at Work” is committed to leveling the playing field through the power of teamwork. The idea is to promote a healthier, more educated and more united South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.