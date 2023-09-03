MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens got ready for game day on his Labor Day weekend.

A parade in the streets of the city on Saturday morning rang in Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic game.

The game, pitting Florida A&M University’s Rattlers against the Jackson State Tigers, is set to start at 3 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I think this is a great opportunity for people to get together, not just from FAMU, but from Jackson State, to just enjoy the memories, enjoy the game and the heritage that comes along with it,” said FAMU alumnus Larry West.

Orange Blossom has partnered with the 5000 Role Models mentor program to support the young athletes in the college football match-up.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.