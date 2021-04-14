Miami Gardens commissioners pass updated resolution to bring F1 to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens city commissioners have voted in favor of a new resolution to bring Formula One racing to Hard Rock Stadium, but their decision has left some residents upset.

Residents spent Wednesday night outside of city hall to show their opposition to the event.

They aimed their anger and frustration at Miami Gardens’ leaders after many were blindsided by the commission, who, they said, initially voted not to bringing the sport to the venue, but that changed with a new resolution.

“Our city council has flip-flopped on us, and it makes us very angry,” resident Brenda Martin Providence said.

“They was telling the residents, the voters, to trust in them, believe in them, hold us accountable,” resident Sharon Frazer Stephens said. “That was one of their main words: hold us accountable, so a promise made was a promise not kept.”

During the meeting, commissioners listened to nearly two hours of public comments from residents who shared their thoughts.

“We didn’t come here to fight this fight again. We came to implore you to do what we pay you to do, and that’s represent us.”

The new resolution promises to implement noise mitigation barriers as well as monitor air quality.

Race organizers have also pledged $5 million that will go back to the city over the course of 10 years, as well as offering paid internships for high school and college students.

Residents said all that means nothing.

“The money that it brings to them, it doesn’t bring to us,” Providence said. “We still have the same issues.”

The resolution states no racing will occur before 2:30 p.m. on school days and/or after sunset.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.