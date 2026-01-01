CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes claimed their win against Ohio State in the quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. As the team and fans celebrate, the over two-decade long journey to the win has been nothing but miraculous.

The Miami Hurricanes: underdogs, underestimated and unstoppable.

“What a moment for the city, the alums, the program,” a commentator said after UM’s winning play. “Man. They deserve it.”

The Canes were invited into the college football playoffs out of 12 teams. The top conference teams advanced automatically, and the Canes were chosen to advance by a selection committee.

“Be fast, physical, violent and relentless. Whatever it takes,” UM’s head coach Mario Cristobal said.

UM hasn’t won a conference championship since moving into the ACC in 2003. Their five national championships in the 80s and 90s, however, ranks them as one of the best programs ever.

One of the team’s former coaches in the 80s, Jimmy Johnson, was in the stands Wednesday night showing support for the U. Cristobal, the current head coach, was one of Johnson’s players.

“Our guys have really worked hard at being a physical, violent bunch. And you know what? Coach Johnson!” Cristobal yelled to Johnson. “There you go, brother! There you go! Green Tree practice field! Let’s go. Wait for me. Don’t leave. Don’t leave. Don’t leave.”

They leaned on their foundation to beat the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 20. Wednesday night was no different. From the first quarter to the second, and from the start of the second half, all the way to the final few seconds, the program has proven they can do it all over again.

“Hey man, hard fought battle today, I don’t know what’s on my face, but man, oh man,” UM’s quarterback Carson Beck said. “It feels good to be a Hurricane, baby. Go Canes, let’s go.”

The win was a great start to 2026 for all Canes fans. The team is expected back home at the Coral Gables’ campus around 2 p.m. on Thursday. While the campus was calm early in the morning, 7News is expecting it to be another celebration when the team arrives.

