BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The NFL’s biggest fundraiser: The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is on Saturday and one young Dolphins fan is telling 7News how this event is personal for him in more ways than one.

Nine-year-old Camden Katz was diagnosed with a very rare childhood cancer back in November.

“So I was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in November, and one day, I woke up with a swollen eye, and I said, ‘My eye feels funny,'” said Katz.

His parents immediately took him to a doctor who told them to go straight to the hospital.

“I got a biopsy, and then we went to Alex’s Place, and they told us it was cancer,” said Katz.

It was at Alex’s Place at University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center where Katz saw signs promoting the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, an annual ride, run, walk event that raises millions for cancer research.

“I was interested in it and I wanted to help raise money for cancer research to save kids like me,” he said.

Katz quickly got to work and enlisted his brother, Logan, and all of their buddies and began raising money.

“Team Camden Strong has more than 80 of my friends and family and we’ve raised more than $36,000,” he said.

Katz’s team raised money so quick that the Miami Dolphins took notice.

Dolphins’ Tight-end Jonnu Smith paid Katz a visit in Boca Raton to invite him to a team practice.

“Jonnu Smith came to our house and he invited us to go watch them practice. Very fun and we got to take pictures with them and they signed jerseys and stuff,” said Katz.

He told 7News he was able to see Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and even Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He said this experience has made his treatment a bit easier for him and that he is grateful for his family and friends.

“Thank you for supporting me and getting me through the toughest days,” said Katz.

Now, 12 weeks into his cancer treatment, he wants to help others through the Dolphin Cancer Challenge.

“To help kids get through this, to find cures for cancer, to help save kids. We’re still collecting money. So if you want to donate search ‘Team Camden Strong,'” said Katz.

Katz is still raising money for this event. If you’d like to help him out, click here.

The Dolphin Cancer Challenge takes place Feb. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium.

