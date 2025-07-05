FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is behind bars after, authorities said, she stole more than $1 million from a former Miami Dolphins player with the help of a former financial advisor.

Octavia Graham surrendered to Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday.

Authorities said Graham, 52, helped launder more than $1 million that was stolen from the personal bank account of former Dolphins safety Reshad Jones.

Graham has been charged with first-degree grand theft.

The judge has set her bond at $75,000. She is being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach.

