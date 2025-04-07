Wes Welker is joining the Washington Commanders as a personnel analyst for the front office and coaching staff, according to a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the hire had not been announced.

Welker, a two-time All-Pro wide receiver during his playing days, has coached for Houston, San Francisco and Miami since retiring from the NFL. He was an offensive assistant for the Texans in 2017 and ’18 and coached receivers for the 49ers from 2019-21 and the Dolphins from 2022-24.

The 43-year-old joins the Commanders after they acquired receiver Deebo Samuel from the Niners to pair him and Terry McLaurin as options for standout quarterback Jayden Daniels in his second pro season. Washington now has legitimate contending aspirations after surprisingly reaching the NFC championship game in Daniels’ rookie year.

Welker played 12 seasons in the league, most notably for the New England Patriots from 2007-12. He broke into the league with the San Diego Chargers and also played for the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams.

